BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat), one of the world's largest shippers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), signed a $917 million loan refinancing deal with Qatar National Bank, Nakilat said in a statement on Tuesday.
No details of the loan were given in the bourse statement, although it stated that Nakilat had a financing programme to fund the construction of a fleet of 25 LNG vessels.
Law firms Latham & Watkins and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised Nakilat and QNB on the financing respectively, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company