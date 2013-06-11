DUBAI, June 11 Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat), one of the world's largest shippers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), signed a $917 million loan refinancing deal with Qatar National Bank, Nakilat said in a statement on Tuesday.

No details of the loan were given in the bourse statement, although it stated that Nakilat had a financing programme to fund the construction of a fleet of 25 LNG vessels.

Law firms Latham & Watkins and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised Nakilat and QNB on the financing respectively, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)