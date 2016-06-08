* New Ras Laffan splitter to start trial runs in August
* Qatar condensate exports to drop 30 pct to about 350,000
bpd
* To double naphtha output once splitter runs at full
capacity
(Adds comment)
DOHA/SINGAPORE, June 7 Qatar will double its
capacity for processing condensate by almost 150,000 barrels a
day (bpd) in August when trials begin on a new splitter at the
Ras Laffan refinery with commercial production starting by
October, a Qatar Petroleum official said.
Condensate exports from Qatar will drop from the current
500,000 bpd to about 350,000 bpd when the 146,000-bpd splitter
starts operating, said the official, who declined to be named as
he was not authorised to speak publicly.
Qatari condensate exports have already been facing
competition from U.S. and Iranian light oil shipments but the
splitter should help the Gulf state soak up some of its
condensate at home.
"Overall, there should be less condensate supply in August,
but it would still be enough for everyone considering how long
the market was in July," a Singapore-based trader said.
Output of full-range naphtha will double with the start of
the new condensate splitter, Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, marketing
director of condensate at Tasweeq said in 2014. Part of this
would then be used as feedstock for new gasoline and aromatics
units that are set to come online in late 2017.
The Qatari unit's start-up will increase Middle East naphtha
exports to Asia, which is already struggling with a stubborn
supply glut and tepid demand from gasoline producers.
"(Qatar is) ambitious in their plan to ramp up production
but it would be foolhardy to push a new plant so quickly," the
trader said, pointing to the naphtha glut.
(Reporting by Tom Finn in DOHA, Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng
in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gareth Jones)