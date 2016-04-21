* Any issue could be as early as Q2

* Weighing formosa and Australian dollar bond

* Formosa could be equivalent to $400-$500mln -source

By Tom Arnold

DUBAI, April 21 Qatar National Bank plans to issue debt in Asia and is considering options including a Formosa bond - debt issued in Taiwan but not in the local currency - and an Australian dollar bond, according to sources.

The bank, the largest in the Gulf, is talking to lenders about the financing in order to tap into new markets and diversify its funding sources.

The market for Formosa bonds has grown rapidly in recent months, with banks including HSBC, Natixis, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and Rabobank among those to issue them this year.

Many such issues are denominated in yuan, although offerings in other currencies have been sold. Yuan deposits in Taiwan have steadily increased since the island went into the offshore yuan business three years ago.

Any issue could be done as early as the second quarter, subject to market conditions, the sources said.

One of the sources said the Formosa bond could be denominated in yuan and equivalent to between $400 million to $500 million.

The sources said the bank was also looking at an Australian dollar issue, with one saying the amount could be in the range of A$300 million ($233.1 million) to A$400 million.

The sources said it was unclear whether the bank would issue both bonds or just one.

Nobody was available to comment from QNB.

QNB closed a $600 million one-year bond issue in January, the same month the board approved issuing Basel III-compliant bonds that could either enhance its core Tier 1 or its supplementary Tier 2 capital.

Gulf banks have in recent years been able to fuel their growth with cash accrued by governments from hydrocarbon sales and subsequently placed on deposit. However, with oil prices continuing to remain low and states now posting substantial budget deficits, the region's banks are having to go into the international loan and bond markets to raise funds.

($1 = 1.2870 Australian dollars) (Editing by David French/Jeremy Gaunt)