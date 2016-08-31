(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI Aug 31 Qatar National Bank
(QNB) is set to price a five-year bond of benchmark size on
Wednesday after announcing initial price thoughts in the area of
135 basis points over midswaps, a document from lead managers
showed.
Gulf banks have been tapping the bond market this year to
help to manage squeezed liquidity in the banking sector as lower
oil prices have kept governments from placing large oil receipts
on deposit. In many cases, oil revenue has been withdrawn to
help to bridge budgetary shortfalls.
QNB's proposed dollar-denominated deal is being arranged by
Barclays, HSBC, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard
Chartered, as well as QNB's own investment banking unit, the
document said.
The arranger list was confirmed in a subsequent stock market
filing from QNB, which added that the transaction will be issued
under the bank's Euro Medium Term Notes programme.
Benchmark size is usually understood to mean upwards of $500
million.
Both Kuwait's Burgan Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank
have announced plans to issue a bond and sukuk
respectively in the coming days and Emirates Islamic Bank
completed a $250 million sukuk trade on Tuesday.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)