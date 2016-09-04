DUBAI, Sept 4 The Gulf's largest listed lender,
Qatar National Bank (QNB), said on Sunday it would
open a representative office in Cuba, becoming the first bank
from the rich energy-exporting countries of the Gulf to do so.
Government-controlled QNB has obtained regulatory approvals
needed to open the office, in line with its strategy of
expanding in selected countries, the bank said without
elaborating.
Foreign banks have been reluctant to enter Cuba partly
because of the risk of being found in violation of U.S. economic
sanctions, which can bring heavy fines. The Cuban central bank's
website lists only 10 representative offices of foreign banks in
the country.
But in March, as part of a U.S. opening to Cuba, Washington
removed a barrier to business by making it legal for U.S. banks
to participate in so-called U-turn transactions, in which dollar
payments can pass through a U.S. bank as long as the two parties
on either end of the deal are non-U.S. entities.
With economic growth in the Gulf slowing because of low oil
and gas prices, big banks in the region are keen to grow abroad.
Last week QNB, which has a presence in over 30 countries across
Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, said it had obtained
approval to open a branch in India.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)