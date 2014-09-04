BRIEF-FIRST US BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Sept 4 Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest bank, said on Thursday it was acquiring a 12.5 percent stake in pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (Ecobank).
No value for the transaction was given in QNB's statement, which stated that the 12.5 percent stake it would hold would consist of current outstanding ordinary shares and the conversion of QNB's convertible preference shares. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mark Potter)
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.