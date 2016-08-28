Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
DOHA Qatar National Bank (QNB) has been given approval to open a branch in India offering banking services, the Gulf region's largest lender said on Sunday.
The bank, which in June completed the 2.7 billion euro purchase of Turkey's Finansbank, has a presence in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
In a statement, QNB said it obtained the approval of India's regulatory authorities to conduct operations in that country, adding the move would help towards achieving its goal of strategic global expansion.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.