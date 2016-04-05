DUBAI, April 5 Qatar National Bank has chosen banks to arrange on its behalf a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 bln) three-year loan, for which the proceeds will be used for general business purposes, the Gulf's largest lender said on Tuesday.

Bookrunners on the loan are Credit Agricole and Societe Generale, with ING acting in the capacity of mandated lead arranger, the bourse filing from QNB said. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Susan Fenton)