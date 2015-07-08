DUBAI, July 8 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday as it posted a 9.8 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.

The bank reported a net profit of 2.9 billion riyals ($796.4 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with 2.64 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year, Reuters calculated as the bank did not provide quarterly results breakdown in an earnings statement.

For the six months of the year, net profit rose 10.2 percent to 5.6 billion riyals, up from 5.1 billion riyals in the same period of 2014, the bank said in a statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast a net profit of 2.81 billion riyals for the second quarter in a Reuters poll ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)