•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
DUBAI, April 8 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, reported a 10.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.
The bank reported a net profit of 2.7 billion riyals ($741.7 million) for the three months to March 31, compared with 2.4 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year, a company statement said.
Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast a net profit of 2.63 billion riyals for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6404 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.