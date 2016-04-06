* Q1 net profit up 7.1 pct to 2.9 bln riyals
* Higher interest income offsets small fee, FX income dip
* Egypt devaluation wipes 7 bln riyals off asset base
By David French
DUBAI, April 6 Qatar National Bank on
Wednesday reported a 7.1 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit, beating analysts' forecasts as the largest bank in the
Gulf Arab region continued growing strongly despite the impact
of lower oil prices.
The bank, half owned by Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, said
net profit was 2.9 billion riyals ($796.5 million) in the three
months to Mar. 31. Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had
expected a profit of 2.77 billion and 2.71 billion riyals,
respectively.
Low oil prices have taken their toll on some of the Gulf
region's banks, complicating plans to raise capital to meet
demands of regulators, as well as squeezing available liquidity
to lend to local economies.
QNB's loan growth though, at 16.4 percent year on year to
402 billion riyals, remained strong. Government spending on
infrastructure and projects linked to the 2022 soccer World Cup
has been a major source of credit growth in the country.
"We see the results in a positive light due to stable loan
growth and significant decline in provisions; however, continued
pressure on net interest margins and the health of its
associates remain a concern," Naveed Ahmed at Global Investment
House, said. He calculated that QNB's provisioning for bad debts
declined 75.8 percent year on year.
DEVALUATION
QNB has ambitions to become the largest bank in the Middle
East and Africa by 2017. It has now achieved that target,
according to Thomson Reuters data, overtaking at the end of last
year the previous largest lender by assets, South Africa's
Standard Bank.
The achievement was aided by the significant depreciation in
the value of the South African Rand in the second half of 2015.
QNB has grown partly via acquisitions, including a deal in
December to buy Turkey's Finansbank from National
Bank of Greece for 2.7 billion euros. It also
bought Societe Generale's Egyptian business for $2 billion in
2013, and took a 23.5 percent stake in pan-African lender
Ecobank International a year later.
QNB's loan growth pushed net interest income 4.3 percent
higher to 3.3 billion riyals, helping to offset small declines
in income from fees and commissions and foreign exchange.
The bank's asset base rose 9.7 percent to 550 billion riyals
despite the impact of the devaluation of Egypt's currency last
month.
The move by the north African country to reduce the Egyptian
pound's value by 14.5 percent to help to alleviate a currency
crisis, effectively wiped out 7 billion riyals of QNB's assets
and 5 billion riyals of its deposits, the bank said.
Deposits stood at 403 billion riyals on Mar. 31, up 10.1
percent year on year.
Finansbank is likely be incorporated into the bank's
financial results in the second quarter, QNB said.
($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)
