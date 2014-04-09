DUBAI, April 9 Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 13.7 percent.

The bank reported a net profit of 2.4 billion riyals ($659.1 million) for the first three months of 2014, a company statement said.

($1 = 3.6412 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Jason Neely)