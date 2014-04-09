BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
DUBAI, April 9 Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 13.7 percent.
The bank reported a net profit of 2.4 billion riyals ($659.1 million) for the first three months of 2014, a company statement said.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Jason Neely)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter