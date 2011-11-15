DOHA Nov 15 Qatar is considering taking a stake in Russia's No. 2 gas producer Novatek, the Gulf Arab country's energy minister said on Tuesday.

"We are looking at a stake in Novatek as well as in the Yamal project," Qatari energy minister Mohammed al-Sada told reporters on sidelines of a meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha.

"We are interested in boht, Yamal as well as Novatek," Sada said, but declined to specify the size of the potential stake.

Qatar, which with an annual production capacity of 77 million tonnes is the world's leading LNG exporter, was struggling to find buyers for all of it until a tsunami wrecked Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant in March, driving up gas demand. (Reporting by Regan Doherty)