NEW DELHI, April 2 Qatar is currently producing 720,000-730,000 barrels per day of oil and is running "flat out" in crude and LNG production, Oil Minister Mohammed Al-Sada said on Monday.

He also said there was no sign of global oil shortage.

The tiny Gulf oil producer has become the world's biggest LNG exporter over the last decade, but has imposed a moratorium on further export development of its huge North Field, the source of the country's massive gas reserves, until 2014. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)