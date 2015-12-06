LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - The government of Qatar has launched a
US$5.5 billion loan into general syndication, becoming the
latest Gulf borrower to hit the market as countries, banks and
corporates in the region seek to lock in cash before the
year-end.
Qatar's five-year loan offers all-in pricing of 90 basis
points over Libor. The country had initially hoped to raise up
to $10 billion with pricing of around 80 bps, but had to revise
expectations against a backdrop of tightening liquidity and an
upward trend in pricing in the region as the large number of
Middle East deals began to saturate the market.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho, SMBC, Deutsche Bank,
Barclays and Qatar National Bank are arranging the loan and as
it now stands Qatar is expected to successfully conclude the
deal by the end of December, bankers said, with any market
uncertainty already factored into the smaller deal size.
The deal has been helped by the deep pockets and cheaper
funding of Japanese banks, which make up half of the lead bank
group.
"Banks have a large appetite to hold this paper," one banker
said. "Qatar is a premium credit: it has one of the highest GDP
per capita levels in the world. Banks have large country limits
for Qatar."
By contrast, the growing list of Gulf entities looking to
borrow money has made it more difficult for some to close loans
before the year-end, bankers say. Transactions finding it tough
going include the US$1 billion deal for Oman that is in the
market.
Oman is looking for a five-year facility paying a margin of
110 bps over Libor, which is being coordinated by Citigroup,
Natixis and Gulf International Bank. The deal is fully
underwritten by the three leads and commitments from other banks
are due in the next few days.
Bankers say Oman is a very different prospect to Qatar.
Oman's deal was not helped by the fact that it was downgraded by
Standard and Poor's to BBB+ on Nov. 21, just after the offering
was launched and, as a result, take-up so far has been sluggish.
"Oman is fully underwritten but it is not going so well in
syndication - it is not getting good support," a second banker
said. "There are too many deals in the market and pricing is too
tight - banks are starting to hold back."
However, with commitments not yet due, bankers close to the
deal say there is still time. "It is too early to pass
judgement. The situation might change," said a third banker.
BUSY TIMES
Joining Oman and Qatar are several Gulf-based banks and
corporates looking to raise loans this side of Christmas as low
oil prices continue to bite into the region's profitability.
Deals include a $800 million facility for Commercial Bank of
Qatar, a $500 million deal for Doha Bank, a deal of up to $400
million for Gulf International Bank, a whopping $6 billion loan
for petrochemicals company Equate and a $5 billion loan for
Emirates Global Aluminium.
While many of these transactions will get done, including
those from CBQ and Equate, according to several bankers, there
will also be losers in the line-up as banks have to make
decisions about which relationship will yield them most profit.
Bankers remain uncertain about Doha Bank's choice of deal
structure, while others say that Gulf International Bank has
left it too late to complete a transaction this year.
In the past, Gulf banks might have played a bigger role in
arranging such loans, but they have become less able to lend
freely as low oil prices have reduced fresh flows of oil money
into deposits.
Last month, Oman started marketing its $1 billion sovereign
loan, while Bahrain raised $1.5 billion in bonds.
Local lenders priced out of many of these deals have now
shut up shop to any new commitments until the first quarter of
2016 and have been told internally that their minimum pricing
guidance has also increased, the second banker said.
This could also be reflected in international banks'
appetite, he said: "It is getting near the end of the year,
liquidity is tight and the oil situation is not getting any
better. International banks will question these deals as much as
local banks.
"There will not be a huge list of banks joining Qatar's deal
in general, and once it is done, banks will take a lesson from
it and pricing will shift upwards."