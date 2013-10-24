DUBAI Oct 24 Qatar's Ooredoo has appointed Ross Cormack as chief executive of its fledging Myanmar operation, the telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

Cormack was replaced as CEO of Ooredoo's Omani unit Nawras on Wednesday. At the time, Nawras said Cormack would remain with the Ooredoo group.

He will now head up its operations in Myanmar, one of the world's least developed telecom markets.

Myanmar awarded the country's first foreign-held mobile licences to Ooredoo and Norway's Telenor in June. Ooredoo is seeking to share transmitter towers with Telenor as they build green-field networks in a country which had mobile penetration of just 11 percent in 2012 - per capita, the fourth lowest in the world. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)