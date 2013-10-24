MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Oct 24 Qatar's Ooredoo has appointed Ross Cormack as chief executive of its fledging Myanmar operation, the telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Thursday.
Cormack was replaced as CEO of Ooredoo's Omani unit Nawras on Wednesday. At the time, Nawras said Cormack would remain with the Ooredoo group.
He will now head up its operations in Myanmar, one of the world's least developed telecom markets.
Myanmar awarded the country's first foreign-held mobile licences to Ooredoo and Norway's Telenor in June. Ooredoo is seeking to share transmitter towers with Telenor as they build green-field networks in a country which had mobile penetration of just 11 percent in 2012 - per capita, the fourth lowest in the world. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.