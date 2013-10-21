* Co wants to expand investor base, boost share liquidity
* Just 21 pct of stock is in free float
* Qatar listing trades 70,779 shares daily on average
* Indosat unit may sell 5 pct stake in PT Tower Bersama
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Oct 21 Ooredoo, Qatar's No.1
telecom operator, may list on the London Stock Exchange
or another major bourse as it seeks to attract more liquidity to
its shares, its CEO said.
A listing outside the Gulf would also complement the
company's push for a bigger international profile, having
changed its name from Qatar Telecom in February.
"We have been looking at (a further listing) for some time
because one of the issues is the liquidity of the shares - it's
not only us, it's most of the companies in the region," Chief
Executive Nasser Marafih told Reuters on the sidelines of a
conference in Dubai.
"We are looking at London and others - there's no specific
date and plan yet," Marafih said. "If it's possible, I think we
will do it."
Ooredoo shares listed on the Qatar Exchange are up 34
percent this year, but remain 8.6 percent below a 2005 peak. The
company in July posted a 44 percent jump in second-quarter net
profit to 923 million riyals ($254 million).
Only 21 percent of Ooredoo's shares are in free float, since
Qatar directly owns 52 percent and a further 17 percent are held
by other government-linked entities. Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds,
has a 10 percent stake.
Marafih said Ooredoo's major shareholders were not seeking
to reduce their stakes.
BUSINESS IMPERATIVE
Ooredoo's Qatar listing has averaged daily trading of 70,779
shares in the past two years, according to Reuters calculations.
The stock is also listed on the Abu Dhabi Exchange, but this
sees minimal trading with only 112,588 shares changing hands
this year.
Earlier this month Ooredoo's chief strategy officer Jeremy
Sell told a conference the company's rebranding was a business
imperative. "It enhances customer recognition, increases our
collective value," he said. "Our people feel much more engaged
in a group rather than a collection of privately owned
businesses."
Ooredoo already operates in 15 markets in the Middle East,
Asia and Africa. The group's Indonesian unit Indosat
acquired a 5 percent stake in PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure
when Indosat sold 2,500 towers to Bersama for $406
million in February 2012 and this stake could now be sold,
Marafih said.
"Indosat is looking at an opportunity to maybe sell that,
because the money could be used for other purposes - investing
in infrastructure, expanding the network," he said.
Tower Bersama has a stock market value of $2.44 billion,
Reuters data shows, making a 5 percent stake worth $121.8
million.
Ooredoo owns 65 percent of Indosat, which accounts for 63
percent of the Qatari firm's customers, 26 percent of revenue
and 49 percent of capital expenditure, according to its 2012
annual report.