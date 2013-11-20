DUBAI Nov 20 Qatar's Ooredoo has mandated five banks to manage its first Islamic bond issue, a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar sukuk, the telecommunications operator said on Wednesday.

Ooredoo hired Singapore's DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, Qinvest and QNB Capital - a unit of Qatar National Bank - to act as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

Benchmark-size typically refers to debt issues of $500 million or above.

Investor roadshows will start on Friday and will cover Asia, the Middle East and Europe, Ooredoo said in a statement.

In November 2012 Ooredoo, then called Qatar Telecom, signed its first Islamic financing facility, an 18-month, $500 million murabaha structure. (Reporting by Matt Smith and Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)