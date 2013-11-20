DUBAI Nov 20 Qatar's Ooredoo has
mandated five banks to manage its first Islamic bond issue, a
benchmark-sized U.S. dollar sukuk, the telecommunications
operator said on Wednesday.
Ooredoo hired Singapore's DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank
, HSBC, Qinvest and QNB Capital - a unit of
Qatar National Bank - to act as joint lead managers
and bookrunners.
Benchmark-size typically refers to debt issues of $500
million or above.
Investor roadshows will start on Friday and will cover Asia,
the Middle East and Europe, Ooredoo said in a statement.
In November 2012 Ooredoo, then called Qatar Telecom, signed
its first Islamic financing facility, an 18-month, $500 million
murabaha structure.
