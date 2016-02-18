DUBAI Feb 18 Qatar Petroleum has chosen HSBC to advise it on the sale of its Al Shaheen Holding subsidiary, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, as it seeks to cut costs in response to lower oil prices.

The chief executive of the state-owned Qatari firm said in June that it would reduce staff numbers as part of a restructuring, which would also see it exit all non-core businesses.

Among these businesses is Al Shaheen, a holding company fully owned by Qatar Petroleum and which has three joint ventures in the oilfield services industry:.

Two of these are with GE Oil and Gas and one with the Middle East unit of Weatherford.

Qatar Petroleum did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David French and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Alexander Smith)