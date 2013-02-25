DOHA Feb 25 A Qatari poet jailed for life for
criticising the emir and attempting to incite revolt had his
sentence cut to 15 years on Monday, in a case human rights
groups said showed hypocrisy by the Gulf state, which has
supported Arab uprisings abroad.
In his verses, Muhammad Ibn al-Dheeb al-Ajami praised the
Arab Spring revolts that toppled four dictators, often with the
help of money and other support from Qatar, a close U.S. ally
which also backs rebels in Syria.
But the poet also criticised Qatar's absolute monarch and
spoke, for example, of "sheikhs playing on their PlayStations".
He was sentenced to life in prison three months ago, but he
appealed against the conviction and sentence, arguing he should
be freed as there was no evidence that he had recited the
offending verses in public and so no basis for charging him with
incitement.
His term was reduced on Monday to 15 years. Al-Ajami shouted
"There is no law for this" as he was led away by guards from
Qatar's court of appeal.
Defence lawyer Najib al-Naimi said the poet would now appeal
to the supreme court, describing the unanimous decision by the
three-judge appeal court as a miscarriage of justice.
"There is politics behind this. They are trying to
demonstrate to the Qatari citizens that if anyone opens his
mouth, they will have the same treatment ... to set an example."
Among offending passages from one of al-Ajami's poems,
translated from Arabic, was the line: "If the sheikhs cannot
carry out justice, we should change the power and give it to the
beautiful woman."
Qatar, a major natural gas producer and home to a U.S.
military base, has escaped the unrest seen in other Arab
countries. The emir has taken a high-profile role at times in
calling for human rights - for example, when he went to Gaza in
November, the first foreign leader there in years.
BACKING REBELS
Qatar-based Al Jazeera television has closely covered the
Arab revolts, though it gave scant coverage to an uprising in
neighbouring Bahrain - ruled by another Gulf Arab monarchy.
The Qatari government has also taken a prominent role in the
confrontation between, on the one hand, Sunni Muslim-ruled Arab
states like itself and Saudi Arabia and, on the other, Iran and
its Shi'ite allies in Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere.
Qatar supported the street protests that ousted rulers in
Egypt, Tunisia and Yemen. It also supported the NATO-backed
uprising in Libya and is backing the rebels battling President
Bashar al-Assad in Syria's civil war.
But freedom of expression is tightly controlled in the small
Gulf state, home to less than two million people.
Self-censorship is prevalent among national newspapers and other
media outlets. Qatar has no organised political opposition.
When al-Ajami was given life, Amnesty International's Middle
East director Philip Luther said: "It is deplorable that Qatar,
which likes to paint itself internationally as a country that
promotes freedom of expression, is indulging in what appears to
be such a flagrant abuse of that right."
The United Nations has also said it is concerned about
al-Ajami's situation. U.N. human rights spokeswoman Cecile
Pouilly told a news briefing in Geneva on Jan 8 his trial had
been marred by a number of procedural irregularities.
Ali al-Hattab, a Saudi who tracks human rights in the Gulf,
said Monday's ruling presented a "very bad image for Qatar".
"They talk about democracy and equality, but they won't give
people like Mohammed the freedom to speak, because it threatens
their power and control. All he has done is recite a poem. How
can they charge him with trying to overthrow a regime?" he said.
