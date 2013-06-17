By Dinesh Nair and Andreas Cremer
DUBAI/BERLIN, June 17 Qatar Holding, the
investment arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, has
sold its 10 percent stake in Porsche SE to the
luxury carmaker's family shareholders, four years after it first
invested in the firm.
Qatar Holding, which owns stakes in some of the world's
largest companies, said it sold the common shares in the
automaker to the Porsche and Piech families. It did not disclose
the value of the transaction.
The sovereign fund arm said it remained committed to the
Integrated Automotive Group which includes Volkswagen
and Porsche through its 17 percent stake in VW.
Europe's largest automaker last year sealed the purchase of
Porsche's car-making business after a merger failed in a tangle
of legal disputes.
"This transaction results as a logical step after the
creation of the Integrated Automotive Group between Volkswagen
and Porsche AG as finalized in 2012," Qatar Holding said in the
statement.
Neither party gave any details of the price paid for the
stake. Porsche SE shares were trading at 60.76 euros per share
on Monday, up 0.36 percent on the day.
Porsche was forced to sell a 10 percent voting stake to
Qatar Holding in 2009 as a way to prop up its strained finances.
The Qatar sale gave outsiders a say in the debt-saddled
family-controlled auto group for the first time since it started
building Porsche branded cars in 1948.
Porsche's holding company, controlled by the Porsche and
Piech families, still holds about 51 percent of VW common stock,
making it one of three big controlling interests in the German
car group.
VW, in return, now owns all of Porsche's core business, the
automotive division that makes models such as the iconic 911
sports car and the Cayenne sport-utility vehicle.
"This is a matter between the Porsche/Piech families and
Qatar," Porsche SE spokesman Albrecht Bamler told Reuters by
phone on Monday, declining to elaborate.
"This (sale by Qatar) is positive" because the stake is
returning to the hands of the Porsche/Piech families," Bamler
added.
Porsche and Volkswagen had first agreed a full merger in
August 2009, after Porsche racked up more than 10 billion euros
of debt in a failed attempt to take over VW, sparking feuds
among the Porsche and Piech family dynasties.
The Integrated Automotive Group to which the Qatar statement
refers is the group of brands which now make up Volkswagen's
global business after it came to terms with Porsche after
several years of wrangling.
"By assuming its investment in Volkswagen and Porsche in
2009, Qatar Holding acted as a facilitator paving the way for
the creation of the Integrated Automotive Group," the fund said.
Qatar Holding also said on June 11 it participated in a 1.2
billion mandatory convertible note sale by Volkswagen as an
anchor investor.