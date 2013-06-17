Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group's Preferred Stock 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'B(EXP)' to CIT Group Inc.'s (CIT) perpetual preferred securities. The preferred securities are expected to be subordinate to existing and future indebtedness but senior to common units. Distributions, when and if declared by the board of directors, will be payable semi-annually until June 15, 2022, after which distributions will be payable quarterly. Distribution