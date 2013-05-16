BRIEF-Sichuan Golden Summit (Group) Joint-stock to set up three wholly owned units in Emeishan City
March 29 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint stock Co Ltd :
MILAN May 16 Qatar Holding LLC has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Milan's real estate development project Porta Nuova for an undisclosed sum, its developer Hines Italia SGR and Qatar Holding said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Qatar Holding will subscribe to newly issued shares with the remaining 60 percent staying in the hands of the current sponsors of the project, according to the statement.
Porta Nuova has a market value of more than 2 billion euros ($2.57 billion), it said.
Back in April, several sources told Reuters Qatar was in talks to buy some or all of Milan's newly built Porta Nuova business district. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
March 29 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint stock Co Ltd :
LAUSANNE, March 29 The chairman of Indian miner Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday he had no plans to buy assets in South Africa from Anglo American or push for a board seat after announcing plans to buy a 13 percent stake in the mining giant.
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI