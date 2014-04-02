* Fiery preacher says to resume sermons next week
* His criticism of Saudis, UAE has strained regional ties
* Muslim Brotherhood reveres Qaradawi
DOHA, April 2 An influential Qatar-based
Islamist whose fiery sermons strained ties between Doha and its
neighbours said on Wednesday he would resume preaching after a
gap of several weeks, dismissing a suggestion he had been silent
due to the diplomatic tensions.
"Stopping the sermons is for personal reasons. It has
nothing to do with the current situation," Sheikh Youssef
al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian-born cleric critical of the authorities
in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), told
Reuters.
"I will start the sermons again not this Friday but the
coming one, God willing," he said in brief remarks.
Asked if he had plans to leave Qatar to ease pressure on
the government, Qaradawi, a naturalised Qatari citizen, said he
would do no such thing.
"What you need to understand is that I'm a part of Qatar and
they are a part of me. I've been here for more that 35 years,
I'm a citizen," he said.
The UAE summoned the Qatari ambassador in February over what
it said were insults by Qaradawi in a Qatar state television
broadcast in which he condemned the UAE as anti-Islamic.
The move apparently failed to deter Qaradawi, who said in a
sermon shortly afterwards, apparently addressing the UAE: "Were
you angry at me because of two lines I said about you? What if I
gave an entire sermon just on your scandals and injustices."
On March 5, in an unprecedented move, Saudi Arabia, the UAE
and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar, accusing Doha
of failing to abide by an accord not to interfere in each
others' internal affairs. Qatar denies the charge.
The three states were especially angry at Qatar's support
for the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist movement that reveres
Qaradawi and whose ideology challenges the principle of
conservative dynastic rule long dominant in the Gulf.
In his remarks to Reuters, Qaradawi downplayed the rift
between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, saying the issue would be
resolved soon. He did not elaborate.
But he continued to criticise financial support provided by
the UAE and Saudi Arabia to Egypt, where the army ousted elected
Muslim Brotherhood president Mohammed Mursi last year.
The two countries are among several Gulf Arab states that
have provided billions of dollars in aid to Cairo, including to
build clinics, schools and housing units, since the overthrow.
"None of the money the UAE and Saudi Arabia gave went to
improve the lives of the Egyptian people," Qaradawi said.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; editing by Sami Aboudi and William
Maclean and Gareth Jones)