DUBAI, April 30 Qatar National Hotels will look
to Europe and the United States for its next acquisition after
the state-owned hotel group bought Raffles hotels in Paris and
Singapore this year, its chairman said on Monday.
"Considering the recession in Europe and the very low asset
prices ... we see huge acquisition opportunities in Europe and
the U.S.," Sheikh Nawaf bin Jassim bin Jabor al-Thani told
reporters.
In January, QNH took over two Raffles Hotels & Resorts'
including its flagship Singapore hotel in its first foray
outside the Middle East. It also owns a hotel in the Egyptian
Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh as well as properties in
Qatar.
Sheikh Nawaf also said the company, which is building hotels
in Qatar ready for the 2022 World Cup, will need to tap debt
markets in five to six years time to fund its expansion.
Qatar was the surprise winner of a December 2010 FIFA vote
to choose the 2022 host country, edging out Australia, Japan,
South Korea and the United States.
The country plans to build solar-powered, air-conditioned
stadiums to overcome the sweltering summer heat as well as
housing, infrastructure and transport for the event.
QNH currently has nine hotels under construction, including
in Italy, Switzerland, France and the Comoros, its chairman
said.
"(QNH) is a cash rich company. Our expansion plan in the
coming five years will consume our cash that we currently have,"
he said. "We think that after five to six years, we'll start to
leverage."