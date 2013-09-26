DUBAI, Sept 26 Qatar Electricity and Water Co.
has signed a $450 million financing deal with local
banks to fund the construction of a desalination plant which,
when completed, will produce 10 percent of the Gulf country's
water, the company said on Thursday.
The plant, situated at Ras Abu Fontas to the south of Doha,
is scheduled to start operations in June 2015 and will produce
36 million imperial gallons of water per day, according to a
statement from the firm.
Qatar National Bank funded $180 million, with
three Islamic banks - Barwa Bank, Masraf Al Rayan and
Qatar Islamic Bank - providing the remaining $270
million on an equal basis through a sharia-compliant facility.
It was the first time that a strategic project in Qatar had
been fully funded without any participation from foreign
lenders, Khalid Jolo, business development manager at QEWC, said
in the statement.
HSBC was financial adviser to the project, while
Norton Rose Fulbright and Simmons & Simmons acted as legal
advisers to QEWC and the banks respectively.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Greg Mahlich)