DOHA Oct 17 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state's second-largest lender by market value, posted an 3.5 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday but beat the average forecast of analysts.

The bank made a net profit of 393.1 million riyals ($108 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 407.2 million riyals in the same period a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.

The average forecast of three analysts was 389.7 million riyals.

Provisioning in the third quarter jumped to 298 million riyals versus 73 million riyals in the year-ago period , a statement from the bank said.

QIB's nine-month net profit rose 2 percent over the corresponding period of 2011 to 1.13 billion riyals, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6404 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)