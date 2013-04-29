BRIEF-Very significant investor appetite for Allied Irish IPO -CEO
* Allied Irish Banks CEO says there is very significant investor appetite for IPO
DUBAI, April 29 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state's second-largest lender by market value, reported a 25 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit on Monday after booking higher provisions to meet loan losses.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 291.1 million riyals ($79.99 million) during the first quarter, a company statement said, compared with 387.7 million riyals in the same period a year ago.
The results widely missed the average forecast of four analysts who expected the bank to make a net profit of 368 million riyals for the first quarter in a Reuters poll.
The bank allocated 96 million riyals in provisions during the first quarter, compared with 85 million riyals in the prior-year period, the statement said. ($1 = 3.6390 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Allied Irish Banks CEO says there is very significant investor appetite for IPO
May 31 Australian shares ended marginally higher on Wednesday as gains in the consumer and financial sectors offset losses in energy and materials stocks, which suffered from weak commodity prices.