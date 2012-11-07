DUBAI Nov 7 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf Arab state's largest lender, has picked five banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a possible benchmark-sized, dollar-denominated bond sale, a bourse filing said on Wednesday.

QNB, currently in talks to buy the Egyptian arm of Societe Generale, mandated Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ, Standard Chartered Plc and QNB Capital for the deal, which will follow the roadshows subject to market conditions, the statement said.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean at least $500 million or more. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)