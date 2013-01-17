DUBAI Jan 17 Qatar National Bank, the
Gulf state's largest lender, has printed a 300 million Swiss
franc ($322.44 million) bond, a document from sole bookrunner
UBS said on Thursday.
The two-year floating rate note was issued the previous day
at a spread of 40 basis points over 3-month Swiss franc Libor
(London interbank offered rate), the document, seen by IFR
Markets, a Thomson Reuters unit, said.
QNB, rated A+ by Standard & Poor's, hopes to complete the
purchase of the Egyptian unit of France's Societe Generale
in the next two months, despite a currency crisis
gripping the north Africa country, its chief financial officer
said on Wednesday.
The Qatari bank, 50 percent owned by the gas-rich Gulf
state's sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority,
issued $2 billion in dollar-denominated bonds in 2012.
($1 = 0.9304 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)