DUBAI Jan 17 Qatar National Bank, the Gulf state's largest lender, has printed a 300 million Swiss franc ($322.44 million) bond, a document from sole bookrunner UBS said on Thursday.

The two-year floating rate note was issued the previous day at a spread of 40 basis points over 3-month Swiss franc Libor (London interbank offered rate), the document, seen by IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters unit, said.

QNB, rated A+ by Standard & Poor's, hopes to complete the purchase of the Egyptian unit of France's Societe Generale in the next two months, despite a currency crisis gripping the north Africa country, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

The Qatari bank, 50 percent owned by the gas-rich Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, issued $2 billion in dollar-denominated bonds in 2012. ($1 = 0.9304 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)