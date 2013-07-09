(Repeats to attach to alert)
DOHA, July 9 Qatar National Bank
(QNB), the largest Middle East lender by assets, appointed Ali
al-Kuwari as acting chief executive officer after a recent
government reshuffle that saw its previous head named the Gulf
state's finance minister.
Kuwari was the chief business officer at the acquisitive
lender, leading the bank's main divisions including corporate,
retail and international banking businesses, QNB said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Ali al-Emadi, QNB's previous chief executive, who became the
Gulf state's new finance minister following a cabinet reshuffle
in June, was named chairman of the bank's board of directors
earlier this week.
(Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Dinesh Nair)