* Eyeing Turkey, Morocco, sub-Saharan Africa; no deals
currently
* Expanding due to fewer opportunities and more competition
at home
* 2014 net profit growth forecast at 7-9 pct, loans at 12-14
pct
(Adds detail on Egypt business, CFO quotes, growth
opportunities)
By David French and Amena Bakr
DOHA, Feb 6 Qatar National Bank (QNB)
is aiming to become the largest lender in the Middle East and
Africa, its finance head said on Thursday, as the bank continues
to look beyond its home market for growth opportunities.
Currently the biggest bank in the Gulf region, it is looking
for acquisition targets in Turkey, Morocco and sub-Saharan
Africa, Chief Financial Officer Ramzi Mari told Reuters in an
interview at the bank's Doha headquarters.
"Our goal is to be the largest financial institution in the
Middle East and Africa by 2017. So this makes us interested in
some of the markets that we don't have a presence in," he said.
South Africa's Standard Bank is Africa's largest
bank with assets worth $154.4 billion as of June 30, 2013.
QNB's assets at the end of 2013 stood at $121.8 billion and
the lender, which bought Societe Generale's Egyptian
business last year for $2 billion, is not currently working on
any acquisitions, Mari said.
Opportunities were fewer than in recent years, Mari said, as
European banks like Societe Generale, who had sold assets to
shore up their capital bases, were now in a stronger position.
Meanwhile, valuations in the Middle East and Africa, which had
been depressed by the Arab Spring, were also not as low.
"The pressure now is less to offload their jewel assets,"
Mari said.
"We want a controlling stake and the opportunities are
limited. Investment banks come and throw offers on your desk and
often the offer does not meet QNB criteria."
QNB has benefited in recent years from substantial economic
growth in the Gulf Arab nation, driven by Qatar's huge
hydrocarbon wealth, while infrastructure development and work
towards hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup are expected to be key
earnings drivers for all Qatari lenders going forward.
However, GDP growth is falling from the double-digits seen
previously, although still buoyant at around 6 percent in 2013,
and competition within the banking sector - there are 18 lenders
in a country of just 2 million people - is forcing banks to seek
foreign revenue streams to compensate for tighter domestic
conditions.
QNB is targeting 31 percent of its profits and 26 percent of
its lending to come from its international operations in 2014,
Mari said, up from 28 and 19 percent respectively last year. The
bank hopes to have 40 percent of profits from foreign sources by
2017, he added.
The bank, 50 percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar
Investment Authority, is targeting a net profit gain of between
7 and 9 percent and loan growth of between 12 and 14 percent in
2014, with international markets becoming increasingly important
in fuelling higher lending, said Mari.
In 2013 the bank's net profit rose 13.7 percent, with
lending growth up 24.3 percent.
Despite the continuing economic and political problems faced
by Egypt, Mari said he was confident that QNB's Egyptian
business would be a strong earnings driver in the coming year
having seen profit rise 17 percent in 2013.
Mari said he was currently working on a new five-year
strategy for the Egyptian business which would include expanding
the branch network.
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Elaine Hardcastle)