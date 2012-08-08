DUBAI Aug 8 Qatar National Bank, the Gulf Arab state's largest lender, signed a $1.8-billion three-year loan after completing a syndication process orchestrated by five international banks, it said on Wednesday.

The loan was originally $1.5 billion but was increased after it was oversubscribed, the statement said. The loan, which the bank said was for general corporate purposes, pays 1 percent over the London interbank offered rate (Libor).

The loan was marketed by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ , Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered.