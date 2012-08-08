DUBAI Aug 8 Qatar National Bank, the
Gulf Arab state's largest lender, signed a $1.8-billion
three-year loan after completing a syndication process
orchestrated by five international banks, it said on Wednesday.
The loan was originally $1.5 billion but was increased after
it was oversubscribed, the statement said. The loan, which the
bank said was for general corporate purposes, pays 1 percent
over the London interbank offered rate (Libor).
The loan was marketed by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan
and Standard Chartered.