* Demand for issue seen strong, but deal size capped to $1
bln
* Borrower seen offering premium over sovereign in new deal
* Qtel is a rare Gulf telecoms sector issuer
* Bond issue to help refinance indebtedness
By Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia
DUBAI, Dec 12 Strong global demand for Qatar
Telecom's imminent 10-year bond offering could prompt
the company to reconsider its decision to cap the issue at $1
billion, especially if interest from the United States is
robust.
Investors are expected to pile into the issue, viewing it as
virtually a sovereign issue priced at a small premium to Qatar
government bonds and as a rare chance to invest in a corporate
bond in the cash-rich state, the world's top liquefied natural
gas exporter.
After price guidance was set on Wednesday, the issue from
the majority state-owned telecoms operator was bid up +0.375 in
grey trading, an indication of strong appetite for the paper,
which is backed by Qatar Telecom's (Qtel) solid A credit rating
from Standard & Poor's.
Market sources indicated that order books had already topped
$11 billion by 1000 GMT.
"There is likely to be strong demand for Qtel as investors
are comfortable with "Qatar Inc" overall, and furthermore there
is appetite for more corporate paper as much issuance so far has
been from the banks and sovereigns in the region," said Chavan
Bhogaita, head of markets strategy at National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD).
"Fixed income investors also tend to like telecom companies
per se as they have a relatively simple business model with cash
flows that are more predictable, and stable."
On Wednesday, Qtel set guidance for its new issue at a
spread of between 175 and 180 basis points over U.S. Treasuries
for the bond due in February 2023, and indicated it would cap
the size at $1 billion.
Options to invest in telecom sector bonds in the Gulf are
limited although Bahrain Telecommunications Co
recently said it would consider a debut bond issue as part of a
$1 billion acquisition financing plan.
In the United Arab Emirates, Etisalat has set up
programmes for both conventional and Islamic bonds, but has yet
to issue any.
NBAD's Bhogaita said that although other Gulf telecom debt
issues would be well received by investors, many would be
first-time issuers and therefore would have to be "realistic" on
pricing.
That adds to the appeal of Qtel, whose last venture into the
debt market in late 2010 saw the company raise $2.75 billion in
a heavily oversubscribed three-part sale.
TIGHTLY PRICED
Dilawer Farazi, portfolio manager at Invest AD in Abu Dhabi,
said investors viewed Qtel as a play on the sovereign curve, but
with a small premium over Qatar government bonds.
"Investors are typically getting over 50 bps of spread
pick-up over the sovereign in an entity that is majority-owned
by the sovereign," Farazi said.
"The company is fundamentally strong, and with assets in
Iraq, Algeria and Tunisia it has access to markets that should
grow."
Qatar issued a $4 billion Islamic bond, or sukuk, earlier
this year in a two-tranche deal which attracted orders of over
$25 billion in total.
The $2 billion, 3.241 percent tranche maturing in January
2023 was yielding 2.8 percent on Wednesday,
according to Thomson Reuters data, about 113 bps over 10-year
U.S. Treasuries.
At current guidance, Qtel is offering about 65 bps premium
over the sovereign, which should ensure a healthy order book.
Two regional traders said they expected the launch guidance to
tighten to 175 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
"The reason people are anticipating such tightening is
because allocations will not be satisfactory and the paper will
be heavily oversubscribed," said a regional fixed income trader,
requesting anonymity.
Yields on Qtel's existing bonds have also fallen
significantly, reducing the company's borrowing costs.
The $1 billion 2021s were trading at a
z-spread of 168 basis points on Wednesday and the $750 million
2025 maturity at 186 bps, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The z-spread is a pricing tool which calculates the number
of basis points that need to be added to a zero-coupon yield
curve to make the bond's discounted cash flows equal the bond's
present value.
NEED FOR FUNDS
Qtel International Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Qtel, will issue the bond under its $3 billion global
medium-term notes programme, listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.
Proceeds are to be used for general corporate purposes as well
as to refinance existing debt, ac co rding to the bond prospectus.
Whether the company really needs to raise funding from the
debt markets though is in doubt.
Its next bond maturity is a $900 million repayment in 2014
and it has $2.5 billion in loans to repay up to 2015, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Qtel's total debt at the end of September was $9.1 billion,
according to an investor presentation seen by Reuters, and the
company had $4.5 billion in cash in hand as of Sept 30.
It is one of the most acquisitive firms in the region,
though, and has spent nearly $4 billion this year to take
majority ownership of its Iraqi telecom unit Asiacell and
Kuwaiti arm Wataniya, Kuwait's No. 2 telecom operator,
in separate deals.
Qtel is understood to be preparing a preliminary bid for
Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, one of
Africa's main telecom operators, which the seller hopes will
fetch 5.5 billion euros ($7.15 billion).
Qtel has hired JPMorgan Chase to advise, sources
told Reuters earlier this month, but is expected to face
competition from South Korea's KT Corp <, as well as
France Telecom, and Etisalat.
The company is due late on Wednesday to price its bond
issue, which is 144a-compliant, meaning it has met U.S.
regulatory requirements. Strong interest from U.S. investors,
usually keen on longer-tenor bonds, could prompt the borrower to
add a second tranche ahead of the launch.
Earlier this month, strong demand allowed the Kingdom of
Morocco to print a 10-year note inside its euro secondary curve
on a swapped basis and add a 30-year tranche to boot.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)