DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Telecom (Qtel)
will use its own cash to pay off any debts maturing in 2012 and
is not "undertaking" any refinancing options currently, the
former monopoly said on Tuesday.
"Qtel does not have any immediate refinancing requirements
and accordingly is not undertaking any refinancing at this
time," the state-controlled company said in an emailed
statement. "Current year maturities will be addressed using cash
on hand."
On Monday, Reuters Loan Pricing Corp, a Thomson Reuters
unit, reported Qtel had sent requests for proposals to
international lenders for a $2 billion refinancing loan. This
was slated to be used to pay off a $3 billion, five-year loan
signed in 2007 that matures this October.
The top-rated company was seeking to split financing between
a $1 billion standby commercial paper facility and a $1 billion
revolving credit facility, bankers earlier told RLPC, a Reuters
.
"As part of its ongoing financial management strategy, Qtel
continually looks to optimise its funding options as part of its
capital structure management," the statement added.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)