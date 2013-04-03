DUBAI, April 3 Qatar Telecom, the Gulf
state's largest telecoms firm which recently rebranded as
Ooredoo, has signed a $1 billion four-year revolving credit
facility, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The loan was provided by 14 banks and will be used for
general business purposes and to help refinance an existing
$1.25 billion facility which is due to mature in May, the
statement added.
Sources told Reuters in January that the company was close
to completing the loan deal, having initially approached banks
in November about securing the transaction.
State-owned Qtel, the Gulf state's largest telecoms
operator, has been on an acquisition drive in recent months,
raising stakes in its subsidiaries as it takes advantage of the
gas-rich Gulf state's healthy financial position at a time when
other large telecoms companies are shying away from deals.
The operator is in talks to acquire Vivendi's 53
percent stake in Maroc Telecom, though it faces
competition from others including the United Arab Emirates'
Etisalat.
The telco is speaking to lenders about raising finance to
back its bid, sources told Reuters LPC last month.
Meanwhile, Qtel increased its stake in Iraqi telco Asiacell
and Kuwaiti affiliate Wataniya in 2012 and bought an
additional 15 percent in Tunisian operator Tunisiana at the
beginning of this year.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)