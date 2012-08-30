DUBAI Aug 30 Qatar's Rasgas has discovered a virus affecting its office computer networks but production has been unaffected, the world's second-biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer said on Thursday.

"The company's office computers have been affected by an unknown virus ... It was first identified on Monday," the company said in a statement.

"Operational systems both onsite and offshore are secure and this does not affect production at the Ras Laffan Industrial City Plant or scheduled cargoes."

Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, was attacked by unknown hackers on Aug. 15, prompting it to cut off its electronic systems from the outside world to prevent more intrusions.

It is not clear whether the attack on Rasgas is the same malicious software but Rasgas' website and email servers have been down since at least Wednesday.

