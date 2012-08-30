(Adds background, comment)
By Daniel Fineren
DUBAI Aug 30 Qatar's Rasgas has found a virus
in its office computer network, the world's second-biggest
liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter said on Thursday, just two
weeks after the world's biggest oil producer in neighbouring
Saudi Arabia was hacked into.
"The company's office computers have been affected by an
unknown virus ... It was first identified on Monday," Rasgas,
one of two Qatari LNG producers, said in a statement.
"Operational systems both onsite and offshore are secure and
this does not affect production at the Ras Laffan Industrial
City plant or scheduled cargoes."
It was not clear whether Rasgas has been victim of the same
malicious software or hacker group that targeted about 30,000
desktop PCs at Saudi Aramco on Aug. 15.
Saudi Aramco also said oil production and key data were
unaffected by the intrusion into its office networks by a virus
thought designed to wipe files from desktop hard drives.
But two weeks on, the Saudi Aramco website www.aramco.com
which was taken offline by the company to limit options for
further attacks, remained down on Thursday.
Rasgas' website and email servers have also been off this
week, with emails to the company bouncing back as they do from
Aramco. A company spokeswoman was unable to say whether this was
due to Rasgas shielding its electronic systems from more
intrusions or the effect of the virus itself.
A spokesman for Rasgas parent Qatar Petroleum said the group
company had not been affected by any virus, while sister company
Qatargas was unavailable for comment. Emails from both those
companies appeared to be working normally on Thursday afternoon.
(Editing by David Holmes)