DOHA, March 16 Qatar's central bank raised its
overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.0 percent after
the U.S. Federal Reserve tightened policy by a similar margin, a
Qatari central bank official told Reuters on Thursday.
However, the central bank also reduced banks' reserve
requirement - the amount of money they must hold back from
lending as reserves - by 25 bps to 4.5 percent, the official
added.
The reserve requirement cut followed complaints by
commercial banks about tight liquidity in the money market,
which has driven short-term market rates up sharply in the past
18 months. The reserve requirement was last changed in April
2008.
