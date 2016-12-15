DUBAI Dec 15 Qatar's central bank said on Thursday it was raising policy rates by 25 basis points, the official Qatar News Agency reported.

The overnight lending rate rose to 4.75 percent and the overnight deposit rate rose to 1.00 percent.

The maturity of the repo rate for public debt securities was changed to seven days from 14 days and the rate was adjusted to 2.25 percent, the central bank said without elaborating.

The announcement came after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signalled a faster pace of increases in 2017. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia)