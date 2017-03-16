(Updates with formal statement, adds deposit rate rise) (Adds details.)

DOHA, March 16 Qatar's central bank said on Thursday that it raised its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.0 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve tightened policy by a similar margin.

The central bank also increased its overnight deposit rate by 25 bps to 1.25 percent.

However, the central bank reduced banks' reserve requirement - the amount of money they must hold back from lending as reserves - by 25 bps to 4.5 percent.

The reserve requirement cut followed complaints by commercial banks about tight liquidity in the money market, which has driven short-term market rates up sharply in the past 18 months. The reserve requirement was last changed in April 2008.