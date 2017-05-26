May 26 Moody's Investors Service downgraded
Qatar's credit rating by one notch on Friday, citing increasing
external debt and uncertainty over the sustainability of the
country's growth model over the next few years.
Moody's downgraded Qatar's long-term issuer and sovereign
debt ratings to Aa3 from Aa2, but changed its outlook on the
Middle Eastern nation to stable from negative, citing optimism
around the implementation of fiscal and economic reforms.
Separately on Friday, Moody's backed its Aa2 ratings on
Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The ratings agency raised
its outlook on both countries to stable from negative.
(Reporting by Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)