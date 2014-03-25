DUBAI, March 25 Qatar's financial regulator has
reprimanded Royal Bank of Scotland for insufficient
training of its branch staff, it said on Tuesday.
"Although RBS QFC had a programme in place, it was deficient
in a number of material respects and it fell short of the
standards expected of authorised firms," the Qatar Financial
Centre Regulatory Authority (QFC RA) said in a statement.
"The QFC has accepted an enforceable undertaking from RBS
QFC to establish a remedial action plan to ensure future
compliance with its training and competency requirements," it
said.
RBS's branch in the financial centre agreed to pay costs of
the investigation, which is now concluded, the watchdog said
without giving further details.
"RBS has cooperated fully with the QFC RA during the
investigation," an RBS spokesperson said in response to Reuters
questions.
"We are working with the QFC RA to make the necessary
changes to the training processes and procedures of our Qatar
branch to ensure compliance with the QFC RA's training and
competency requirements," she said.
RBS has been in the Qatar Financial Centre since 2007 and
currently offers markets and international banking services
through its branch in the centre.
RBS has around 200 staff in eight countries across the
Middle East and Africa region with the majority based in the
United Arab Emirates.
The British state-controlled lender plans to boost funding
for its cash management and trade finance business in the Middle
East following a period of consolidation, its top regional
executive said in September.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Jane Merriman)