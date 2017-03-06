BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
DUBAI, March 6 Qatar Reinsurance Co, a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Co, has revised to the 5.125 percent area the price guidance for its planned $450 million perpetual bond issue, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed.
The company had released initial price guidance in the 5.5 percent area earlier on Monday.
Order books for the subordinated Tier 2 non-call 5.5 year bond amounted to $5 billion, the document showed. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE