DUBAI Oct 20 United Nations human rights
experts on Tuesday urged Qatar to release a poet jailed in 2013
for 15 years for reciting a poem that praised the 2011 Arab
spring uprising in Tunisia and criticised the country's crown
prince.
The tiny, gas-rich, absolute Gulf monarchy tightly controls
freedom of expression, with self-censorship prevalent among
national newspapers. It has no organised political opposition.
"The arrest, detention and sentencing of Mohammed al-Ajami
in October 2013 seem to be solely related to the peaceful
exercise of his fundamental human rights," said the U.N. Special
Rapporteur on freedom of expression, David Kaye, in a statement.
Ajami, 39, was detained in 2012 and initially sentenced to
life imprisonment on charges of "inciting the overthrow of the
ruling regime", a term that was a year later reduced to 15
years.
The U.N. rights team's statement was timed to coincide with
the second anniversary of his sentence.
Although the close U.S. ally brooks little dissent
internally, it has been a leading backer of Syrian rebels, of
Libya's opposition during its Arab spring revolt and of the 2011
street protests that ousted the presidents of Egypt and Tunisia.
The U.N. special rapporteurs on both cultural rights and on
the independence of judges and lawyers also called for Ajami's
release, arguing that his imprisonment amounted to censorship
and came despite indications he was not tried fairly.
There was no immediate reply from officials to a request for
comment.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)