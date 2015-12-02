DOHA Dec 2 Qatar's government has rejected a
report by Amnesty International which said abuse of migrant
labourers in the Gulf Arab state remains "rampant" five years
after it won the right to host the World Cup.
A statement by Qatar's Government Communications Office sent
to journalists late on Tuesday said that the Amnesty report
"does not accurately reflect the progress" Qatar has made in
reforming its labour system.
"We feel that the accusation that Qatar has failed to
improve the human rights of its guest workers is simply untrue.
Significant reforms have been made and more are in the
pipeline."
Qatar, one of the wealthiest countries in the world which is
preparing to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022, has been widely
criticised for its treatment of migrant workers, especially in
the construction industry.
Amnesty's report on Tuesday said that under Qatar's
"kafala", or work-sponsorship system, foreign workers are still
required to seek their employer's consent to change jobs or
leave the country, putting them at the mercy of their employers.
The Qatari government statement denied workers were being
exploited and said that Qatar had made reforms including a wage
protection system requiring companies to pay salaried workers by
electronic bank transfer and a law making it illegal for
companies to withhold workers' passports.
It said the reforms were a work in progress and marked "the
beginning of the end" of the so-called "kafala" laws in Qatar.
The Amnesty report described Qatar's changes as "tinkering
around the edges".
With nearly $200 billion worth of infrastructure projects
planned, hundreds of thousands of workers have been recruited
from countries such as India, Nepal and Bangladesh.
About 260 migrant workers from India have died in Qatar in
2015, according to figures from the Indian embassy in Doha seen
by Reuters. The figures were for all Indian migrant deaths and
did not specify whether they were all working on World Cup
projects.
FIFA said in a statement on Tuesday that it believed that
the World Cup could be a "catalyst" for improved working
conditions in Qatar.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Andrew
Heavens)