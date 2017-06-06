MOSCOW, June 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, that Russia's stance remains that crisis situations should be solved by politic and diplomatic means, "in dialogue", the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

In a phone call, Putin and al-Thani also discussed cooperation between Russia and Qatar, primarily in economic, trade and investment areas. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)