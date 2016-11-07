DOHA Nov 7 Qatar will raise the salaries of
government employees next year in a rare spending hike by a Gulf
state at a time when low oil and gas prices are weighing on
state finances.
Some Qataris' basic salaries will double, under a law to be
passed in January that was published in Al Sharq newspaper late
on Sunday. Salaries for non-Qataris remain the same.
Gas-rich Qatar is the wealthiest country in the world per
capita and its roughly 300,000 citizens enjoy free healthcare
and education.
But plummeting energy prices since mid-2014 have forced the
country to rein in lavish public spending at a time when it is
having to fund a $200 billion infrastructure upgrade for the
2022 soccer World Cup.
State subsidies have been slashed and jobs cut at state
institutions, including more than 1,000 foreign workers let go
in 2015 at Qatar Petroleum.
Cutbacks have hit Qatar's vast migrant workforce the hardest
but locals - for whom affluence and stellar economic growth have
been the norm - have also been affected.
Some government employees have been annoyed by being told to
fly economy class, share offices and cancel journal
subscriptions.
Qataris on social media on Monday applauded the law as
supporting citizens through difficult economic times.
Neighbouring Saudi Arabia in September cut ministers'
salaries by 20 percent in one of the most drastic measures yet
by the energy-rich kingdom which racked up a record budget
deficit of nearly $100 billion last year.
In 2011 Qatar raised state employees' salaries by 60 percent
after Arab Spring protests spread across the region.
