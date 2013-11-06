DUBAI Nov 6 The Qatar Financial Markets
Authority (QFMA) has proposed cutting the par value of shares
listed on the stock market to 1 riyal from 10 riyals, according
to a document seen by Reuters, in a move that could boost market
liquidity and make it easier to conduct IPOs.
The regulator sent the proposal to industry participants,
market sources said. It was not clear when the reform might be
introduced; officials at the QFMA could not be contacted to
comment.
Qatar's market is thinly traded compared to some others in
the region, such as those in the United Arab Emirates. This
makes it harder for companies to conduct initial public offers
of shares; the last IPO occurred in 2010.
One reason for the thin trade is the high market prices of
some shares in Qatar - Qatar National Bank's share
price is around 165 riyals ($45.3), for example, compared to 5.5
dirhams ($1.5) for top Dubai bank Emirates NBD. High
prices can mean large bid-ask spreads and small percentage
movements in stocks, making them less attractive for smaller
investors to trade.
Cutting shares' par value - their nominal value for
accounting purposes - by a factor of 10 would increase the
number of outstanding shares by that factor; this could be
expected to reduce their market price by 90 percent, stimulating
trade in them, the market sources said.
Qatari authorities have been taking a number of steps to
energise and deepen the stock market, such as encouraging
companies to raise limits on foreign ownership of their stocks.
More foreign money is expected to enter the market next May when
international index compiler MSCI implements a decision to
upgrade Qatar to emerging from frontier market status.
(Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing by Andrew Torchia)