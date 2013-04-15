BERLIN, April 15 Qatar's aggressive sovereign
wealth fund is focussing its investment strategy in Germany on
companies selling to emerging markets and on real estate, an
executive board member of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA),
Hussain Al Abdulla, said on Monday.
Speaking to a Qatari investment summit in Berlin, Abdulla
said the fund, estimated to be worth more than $100 billion,
started focussing on commodities after the financial crisis and
considered real estate to be like commodities.
Beside that, the QIA was opportunistic, he said.
"Our strategy here in Germany is the need to focus on
companies that not only sell in Europe but sell also to emerging
markets," Abdulla said during a panel discussion. "Also in
Germany we are focussing on real estate."
Abdulla said real estate prices were well below prices in
1993 during the bubble after reunification so there was now a
good opportunity to invest.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Gary Hill)